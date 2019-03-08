MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department said a missing, endangered 11-year-old girl has been found safe and returned home.
Police say Hailey Coury left her home and was last seen near Pioneer Park on Main Street and Mesa Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Police said Hailey was considered to be endangered because she had told a friend that she may harm herself before she left home Thursday.
She was found by Mesa PD on Friday morning and returned home safely.
(4) comments
"Oppositional Defiance Disorder"? Is that a new label for not wanting to follow instructions or listen to her parents? I hope she turns up safe and gets whatever help she needs.
Im ok
I just shared this on Facebook asking for help to locate Hailey.
Dangerous place for a little girl to be by herself. Where were her parents or other responsible adult?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.