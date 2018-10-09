CHANDLER, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5) - It was the moment now 24-year-old Madi Esteves had worked years for. She was crowned Miss Arizona 2015.
“This was the most exciting night,” said Esteves.
But when those curtains closed, she said it all changed.
“That was the last thing I would’ve ever expected,” Esteves said.
She said the resume her directors submitted to the Miss America pageant and program was flat out wrong.
“Never been enrolled in Arizona State. Ever. Didn't have plans to,” she said.
They listed her as a business administration student at ASU when in reality she was a communications student at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
And those weren't the only changes.
“They said I was on National (Honor) Society. [ I was ] never on National (Honor) Society,” she said.
They also changed the name of her charity from "Don't Disabilities" to "Empowering Individuals with Disabilities."
She said they claimed that sounded more professional.
“It made me feel as if my goals and what I wanted to accomplish weren’t good enough for them,” she said.
“To the point where they had you lie?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Yes. I literally lied on a Miss America resume,” she said.
Esteves, from Chandler, said she knows she should've spoken up about the inaccuracies, but at the time she felt bullied and feared they would take away her title.
“I wanted to be Miss Arizona. I didn’t want that taken away from me because I had worked so hard for it,” she said. “I don’t even want to cry, it makes me sad.”
But Miss Arizona 2017 said this does not portray the organization fairly.
“Do you think bullying exists within Miss Arizona?” asked Whitney.
“I don’t. I don't think bullying exists at all,” said Miss Arizona 2017 MaddieRose Holler. “I was always very truthful on my resume. Everything I had to offer was all on paper,” said Holler.
Holler, an intern at Arizona's Family, but served as Miss Arizona last year. She is a current student at ASU and is part of the university's honors college. She said she never felt pressured to be anybody she wasn't.
“I think there was definitely a lack of communication if that’s what you’re asking, because, for me, I was always on top of the ball to communicate with my directors,” Holler said.
In a statement, the Miss Arizona Board of Directors writes:
“We are disheartened to hear the allegations of bullying against the Miss Arizona Board of Directors and unequivocally deny all charges. We suggest speaking to the current and other former Miss Arizona titleholders with whom the Board has worked in order to get a fair and accurate view of how this Board conducts itself. Two of these Miss Arizona titleholders found the experience to be so positive that they are now staff members with the organization. Our mission is to provide scholarship and leadership opportunities to young women in Arizona and it is distressing that this is being overshadowed by false allegations.”
