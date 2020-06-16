Mining accident in Buckeye Saturday led to multiple day body recovery

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mining accident occurred Saturday evening in Buckeye near Narramore Road and Rooks Road.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a submerged crane on State Land. The operator of the crane was reported missing.
A dive team was sent to the location to look for him after an exhausted on land search. He was located trapped underwater and deceased under the crane equipment.
As of Tuesday morning, MCSO is still working on recovering the operator's body. MCSO is still looking into what caused his death but believe it was accidental.
Their name has not yet been released. MCSO is continuing to investigate.