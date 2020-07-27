TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a minivan and a semi in Tempe. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.
Crews from three different fire departments responded to the call
The driver of the minivan was extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It's not clear if those injuries are life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported. Police are trying to determine what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.