SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twelve people were arrested and millions of dollars in damages were left after violent protests Saturday evening in Scottsdale. At least one assault was also reported.

According to Scottsdale Police, hundreds of people were protesting in Scottsdale at Fashion Square and surrounding areas.

Our hearts are broken for our community. At this time Scottsdale Fashion Square is closed. We’ll get through this together and we look forward to seeing you soon. pic.twitter.com/jthIofUwu7 — Scottsdale Fashion Square (@ScottsdaleFS) May 31, 2020

"While some may have indeed come to join what they believed would be a peaceful protest, what occurred was neither peaceful, nor a protest. It was a riot that saw several dozens of individuals collectively damaging property at and near the mall, breaking into businesses and looting the interiors," said Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Volunteers woke up early to help clean up Scottsdale after the riots Scottsdale was hit by violent protests Saturday night that created a lot of damage to retailers. Sunday morning, people were lined up to help volunteer to clean up after Fashion Square.

Law enforcement from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Maricopa County and Department of Public Safety were in the area to help apprehend any offenders. No officers were injured.

Investigators are continuing to assess the damage and have closed Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and Camelback Road from Goldwater Blvd. to Scottsdale Road until further notice.