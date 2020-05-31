Scottsdale Protests

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twelve people were arrested and millions of dollars in damages were left after violent protests Saturday evening in Scottsdale. At least one assault was also reported. 

According to Scottsdale Police, hundreds of people were protesting in Scottsdale at Fashion Square and surrounding areas. 

"While some may have indeed come to join what they believed would be a peaceful protest, what occurred was neither peaceful, nor a protest.  It was a riot that saw several dozens of individuals collectively damaging property at and near the mall, breaking into businesses and looting the interiors," said Sgt. Ben Hoster.

Law enforcement from Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Maricopa County and Department of Public Safety were in the area to help apprehend any offenders. No officers were injured.

Investigators are continuing to assess the damage and have closed Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and Camelback Road from Goldwater Blvd. to Scottsdale Road until further notice. 

 

