CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--While no one won Saturday's night Powerball jackpot that was worth $476 million, one Arizonan can now say they are a millionaire.
According to the Arizona Lottery, a $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Superpumper gas station located near State Route 71 and State Route 89 in Congress.
The ticket matched all five numbers but it did not match the winning Powerball number.
Since no one won Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now at $620 million.
Meanwhile, the drawing for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is at a record-breaking $1.6 billion.
