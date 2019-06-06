GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your tickets! The winning ticket for The Pick Jackpot was sold in Goodyear on Wednesday and nobody has come forward to claim it.
The $14 million winning ticket was sold at a Goodyear Circle K near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street.
The annuity prize option is $14,600,000 in an estimated annual payout of $486,666.67 for 30 years.
The cash prize option is $9,321,446.
The numbers to look for are 4, 14, 22, 24, 28, 43.
