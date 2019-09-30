GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Did you play the lottery in June? You could be holding a winning ticket worth more than $14 million!
Officials with the Arizona Lottery say the $14.6 million "The Pick" jackpot ticket from the Wednesday, June 5 drawing is still unclaimed!
[RELATED: $14 million winning lottery ticket sold in Goodyear]
The ticket was sold at Circle K at 315 N Litchfield Road in Goodyear.
Check those tickets and do it soon. The winning ticket expires on Dec. 2, 2019.
The winning numbers for the June 5 drawing were 4, 14, 22, 24, 28, 43.
The annuity prize option is $14,600,000 and the estimated annual annuity payment is $486,666.67 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is $9,321,446. The Pick is Arizona's very own draw game and costs just $1 to play.