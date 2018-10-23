(3TV/CBS 5) - There were several winners from the Valley in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, including one person who won $1 million.
One person won $1 million and several people won $10,000.
The $1 million ticket was sold at a 7 Eleven near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.
The Mega Millions winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was $1.6 billion.
