NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that two traffic stops in northern Arizona netted three arrests and the seizure of $4.5 million in drugs.
Both traffic stops happened on August 11.
The first traffic stop took place eastbound along I-40, eight miles northeast of Holbrook. That's where troopers pulled over a commercial truck and searched it.
During the search, troopers discovered 376 lbs. of cocaine, 40 lbs. of methamphetamine and two firearms. The 2011 Dodge 3500 truck and $4,414 in U.S. currency were also seized.
The driver and passenger, a father and his son, were arrested and booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail. They've been identified as Vincent M. Rowe, 48, and Vincent M. Rowe Jr., 19, both of Victorville, California.
They were charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.
The second traffic stop was conducted several hours later eastbound along I-40, four miles west of Holbrook.
Following a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, a search revealed 11.8 lbs. of cocaine.
The driver, 42-year-old Damiano Oando Rowe of Fontana, California, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
He faces charges of possession of a narcotic drug, transportation of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.