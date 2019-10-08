PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four new millionaires were made in Queen Creek, Phoenix and Scottsdale courtesy of the Arizona Lottery in September.
On Sept. 18, a Queen Creek player won $1 million while another player in Scottsdale won $3.1 million.
Lottery players have won everything from the $10,000 mega millions prize to the $1 million Powerball prize.
In total, September players took home more than $50 million.
The Arizona Lottery ticket sales help fund 18 programs across the state including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Heritage Fund.