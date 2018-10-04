GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to football, the East Valley teams and players get a lot of attention.
But, don’t overlook the west Valley. It has its share of great teams and players.
Millennium Tiger's defensive end Anthonie Cooper is a force opposing linemen don't want to deal with.
Blowing up plays at the point of attack, Coop is listed as a three-star recruit, but his team sees him as a five star all the way.
"Cooper is one of the hardest working kids I've ever coached. And he wants to be great. And I tell you the explosiveness the quickness off the line, his hands, it’s unheard of," said coach Lamar Early.
"I want to do it for my teammate, really keep him protected and come out with a win," said Cooper.
Sideline to sideline, Coop's a devastating defender and part of a core that’s helped turn the team around and one of the nicest kids on campus.
"We always call him a gentle giant. Anytime you talk to him, even when he's playing, he always comes up with a smile on his face," said Early.
"I think I can say for all the team that we're just trying to make it to the next level and put on for the people that helped us get there and get to where we want to be," said Cooper.
He won't go far to play his college ball recently committing to Arizona State.
"When I got that offer the Monday of that week, I loved everything about the program. I loved the coaches. I think that is when I wanted to be a Sun Devil,” said Cooper.
"Forks up! We're going to win. Forks up," said Cooper.
Early September, Cooper was already feeling good and leaning toward ASU.
But, when he attended the Sun Devils, hosting and defeating then-No. 15 Michigan State he knew he had to part of Sun Devil nation.
"Kickoff, really just the players. I was down on the field on the 50-yard line, just seeing the intensity they had, love they had for each other. I wanted to be part of that," said Cooper.
"He called and said, 'Coach I can do it.' And that Monday he committed," said Early.
Helping lead the Sun Devils to a Pac-12 title will be on his Tempe to do list, along with hitting the books to become a Zoologist.
"Ever since I was a kid, I loved dinosaurs. I loved animals. I just like learning about them," said Cooper.
It's fitting he wants to work with animals because he's a beast on the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.