TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A popular brewery in Tempe has closed down.
Gordon Biersch told Arizona's Family on Monday they have decided to close the location on Mill Avenue.
Gordon Biersch released the following statement on the closure: "This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other locations throughout the country. We appreciate our raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating the restaurants in Arizona."
The brewery was located on Mill Avenue and 5th Street in Tempe.
There are still Gordon Biersch locations in Gilbert and Glendale.
