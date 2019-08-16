PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An Air National Guard member is happy to be back home in Scottsdale after a seven month deployment in Afghanistan. Major Holly Brauer said it was her third deployment to the Middle East.
Her family and friends surprised her at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to welcome her home Friday.
[WATCH: Family of Air Nat.Guard officer greets her after her lengthy deployment overseas]
"It’s the best feeling ever," said Brauer. "It was completely overwhelming. I had some amazing surprises, some friends that came that I had no idea were coming, so I was just really overwhelmed with lots of love and support."
"It was very difficult," said Brauer's mom, Sandra Williams. "It never gets easy. It’s painful, but you know what, we’re so proud of her, and we know she’s doing a great job."
Brauer has served in the Air National Guard for 16 years. She's the ultimate example of girl power.
"I absolutely love women in the military, empowering," said Brauer. "It’s just an honor to serve our country and to wear the uniform and to go out and do the things that all the men could do...If you have a passion for serving others it’s definitely an amazing opportunity."
Up next for Brauer, she’ll be returning to her job as a financial adviser for Edward Jones.
