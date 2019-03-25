PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- There will be a military exercise held in the Phoenix skies Tuesday night.
Units from I Marine Expeditionary Force, based out of Southern California, will take part in a Marine Urban Exercise beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m.
The center of focus is 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road, but will involve the Phoenix metro area and Litchfield Park at times.
The exercise will include aircraft and helicopters.
I Marine Expeditionary Force spokeswoman, 1st Lt. Virginia Berger said, "We're grateful to the community for allowing us to train in the Phoenix area."
Noise complaints should be directed to 1st Lt. Burger at 503-799-3956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.