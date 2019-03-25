PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A scheduled military exercise in the Phoenix-area will not happen on Tuesday. 

Units from I Marine Expeditionary Force, based out of Southern California, were scheduled to take part in a Marine Urban Exercise beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m.

On Tuesday, 1st Lt Virginia Burger told Arizona's Family that the exercise has already concluded. 

 

trsalemme
trsalemme

LMAO!!!!!! cmon AZFAMILY..seriously...you need to hire people who don't have their heads up their backside. This story should have never been posted in its original form. SO now you are forced to edit the report, to fix your mistake, and its sounds even worse. NOW, you are reporting on an event that already happened! LOL Cmon guys. If it wasn't so funny, it would be sad. Quit relying on brain-dead 20-somethings for your crack reporting. Let me know if you decide to hire some real potential.

trsalemme
trsalemme

Well, it sounds like they are doing it Tuesday as well. Gonna bring the wife and kid down and sit in the parking lot across the street. my 2 year old LOVES helicopters!

HappyDog
HappyDog

Ummm ... it was MONDAY night when they practiced.

Bruno
Bruno

Just another way of the government showing you who is in control and what you would be up against in the event you wake up and decide to rebel.

Careman
Careman

[blink]Practice? Practice what?

ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

It's all fun and games until one of these helicopters plunges into a crowd of civilians then everyone will be screaming about why these games were ever allowed... #warmongers

Dean
Dean

What do you want to bet there will be 10,000 or more calls screaming about alien spacecraft, flying saucers, claims of abductions and on and on?

JoeMosely
JoeMosely

Why don't they practice over Scottsdale?

