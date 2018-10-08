PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Health care professionals say a milder flu season is on the way in Arizona after promising signs from Australia.
“Since our seasons are opposite, we follow kind of what happens in Australia,” said Banner Health nurse practitioner Susan Eller. “The Australian flu season this year was actually low.”
If predictions hold true, it’ll be a welcome break for Arizona.
There were more than 35,000 cases in Arizona during the 2017-'18 flu season, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, and nearly 1,200 influenza and pneumonia deaths reported.
“Anyone who has any debilitating illnesses, anyone over the age of 65, even small children can get very ill with the flu,” Eller said.
Even with a potentially mild season ahead, vaccinations are still highly recommended to avoid the flu.
“It’s very easily transmittable, very communicable, which is why vaccinations are so important,” Eller said.
Health officials also advise washing your hands, and being sure to stay home if you happen to catch the bug.
