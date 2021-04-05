PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An employee of the Paradise Valley Unified School District was seen on camera last week apparently using a racial slur.
The video was taken inside of a school bus that serves Vista Verde Middle School in north Phoenix.
The staff member is heard saying, "I don't want to hear the N***** word anymore." The three second clip does not have a lot of context, but it seems the staff member is trying to prevent other students from using the racial slur. But some parents wonder why the school official had to say the word to make his point.
"This is a very, very pivotal point for kids, and they really need adults to be strong role models. And it is shocking and it is wrong under any circumstance. It's not appropriate. Teachers, principals... they should be very sensitive and very self-aware, and it is damaging for all kids to hear that word in the air," says Jodi Light, an after-school enrichment teacher with the district.
The Paradise Valley Unified School District tells us that the incident is under investigation and the staff member has not returned to campus.