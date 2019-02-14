(DATA DOCTORS) -- Windows 7, which came out in 2009 - when the Internet was a very different place, will no longer be supported for free starting Jan. 15, 2020.
Q: What are my options when Microsoft discontinues support for Windows 7?
A: For most people, the best course of action is to migrate to Windows 10, which will provide you with ongoing security updates to protect you.
Extended Security Updates option
If you’re one of the millions running either Windows 7 Pro or Enterprise, Microsoft is offering an Extended Security Updates program, which you can pay for on an annual basis.
If you have specialized software or devices running on Windows 7 Pro, you can purchase the extended support through January 2023.
Unlike previous operating system extended support options that were very expensive, Microsoft is making it a lot more affordable and pricing it on a per-device basis.
The first year will cost $50 per device; the second year will cost $100 and the third year will cost $200. Microsoft is offering this merely as an extended transition period for those with unusual situations.
These fees don’t make much sense for consumers. The program is designed to give businesses three more years to figure out how to transition away from old hardware and software.
If you plan on exercising this option, you must do it from the beginning; you won’t have the opportunity to buy in years two and three if you didn’t join the program from the start.
Upgrade or replace
You probably remember hearing that Microsoft was offering free upgrades to Windows 10, but that ended in 2016.
If your computer is relatively new and can meet these requirements, then you can purchase Windows 10 for $139.
If you go this route, you’ll have to decide whether to do an in-place upgrade or wipe everything off and install it from scratch. The second option, often referred to as a "clean install," is generally the preferred method because it ensures the highest performance.
Clean installs, however, are more work because not only will you need to backup all of your critical data, you’ll need to make sure you have all the downloads or program disks to reinstall your programs.
If you choose to purchase a new computer with Windows 10 pre-loaded, you’ll have the luxury of keeping your old system running until you get the Windows 10 system working the way you want it. This approach is the best option if your computer is older or has been experiencing problems.
Don’t wait until the last minute
No matter your situation, I highly recommend that you begin formulating your transition plan well in advance of the "End Of Life" date next January.
One of the biggest reasons so many people have avoided upgrading to Windows 10 is because they don’t like the "new" Windows look and feel. If that’s your reason, you can do quite a bit to make Windows 10 look and act like Windows 7.
Unplugged option
If you want to continue to use Windows 7 but not pay Microsoft for extended support, you can safely do so as long as you disconnect the system from the internet.
