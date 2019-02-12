Michelle Obama was in Phoenix Tuesday night for a sold-out event at Comerica Theater promoting her book, "Becoming." The moderator was former adviser to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.
[Related: Michelle Obama bringing book tour to Phoenix in 2019]
We were allowed inside, but only for a 10-minute sneak peek.
"I want parents to understand my parents were not educated. They didn't come with some deep parenting philosophy. They came from complicated backgrounds," Obama said during her speech.
"It is only now that I am a mother that I realize how profound her approach was," Obama said, elaborating on her mother. "I realized how blessed I was."
"I'm here tonight, tonight to see the incredible Michelle Obama, the first African-American first lady of the United States of America," said Marilyn Lamberty. "I'm hoping she talks about where we are, where we're going, her life."
"I think she's a good role model for us and for our children," said Gazelle Roberts.
Some came to share a different perspective. A few showed up carrying a "Trump 2020" banner.
Earlier in the day, Obama paid a surprise visit to the Huhugam Heritage Center.
"She is my role model. I look up to her a lot," said high school freshman Samaira Juan.
She said she walked away feeling inspired after her struggles with bullying.
"I've been bullied in high school two times for being Native American and for sticking up for who I am and what I'm proud to be," Juan said. "To hear from her not to worry about what others have to say about us Native Americans and to worry about ourselves makes me feel better."
"I got the call literally out of the blue in the afternoon last week," said Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis. He said he kept news of the visit within a small circle of trust.
"It came together in short time," he said.
He added they had to coordinate with local law enforcement and the Secret Service.
"I wanted her to know how resilient and how proud we are of our children," Lewis said.
Tickets for Tuesday night's event were going for, on average, about $250, although some tickets were at higher prices. After her Phoenix stop, Obama visits Austin, Texas on Feb. 28.
(1) comment
Thought it stunk here yesterday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.