GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major manufacturer of solar modules has signed a lease for a massive 276,000-square-foot facility near Goodyear Airport.

Meyer Burger, based in Switzerland, says they plan on bringing on hundreds of skilled manufacturing jobs to the West Valley starting this year. A commercial real estate group, CIM Group, says the company signed onto the Goodyear Airport 85 industrial facility. Officials say the location offers easy access to transportation networks, giving the manufacturer easy access to the Union Pacific Railroad and Sky Harbor International Airport. Its proximity also provides the company with a direct connection to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

In September, the company announced that it was working to build its first manufacturing site outside of Europe. It adds that the company was looking to help support the United States' transition to clean energy. "Our proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable us to produce products of the highest quality and performance in order to offer our customers economically competitive solar components," said Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt.

The City of Goodyear adds that "Arizona was selected due to a diversified and talented workforce." Meyer Burger says the plant will start producing about 400 megawatts worth of modules by year-end, making the components for homes, businesses, and industrial facilities.

Goodyear city officials say Meyer Burger has started hiring employees to install equipment and move into the facility. Hiring will continue throughout 2022, with about 250 manufacturing employees. The company expects that over 500 jobs will be created when it runs at a total 1.5-gigawatt capacity.