PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Violence in Mexico is under a new microscope after a family in Sonora was massacred on Monday.
Arizona's Family spoke to author and Time Magazine journalist Ioan Grillo who's been covering the cartels for more than 18 years.
Grillo said cartel violence is at an all-time high after a massacre, a mass grave and gunmen overtaking a major Mexican city.
On Monday, a family was massacred in northern Mexico.
Last week, 42 bodies were discovered in Rocky Point.
Last month, the Mexican federal government captured El Chapo's son, only to release him once a cartel held soldiers hostages.
"2019 has been the worst year," Grillo said.
Grillo said changing Mexican presidents hasn't stopped the violence.
He said 3,000 people are murdered every single year.
"I think the government is starting to weaken and the cartels are starting to push forward," Grillo said.
President Donald Trump recently said he wanted to join forces with Mexico and go to war with the cartels.
It's an idea Grillo said isn't sound.
"You have to look at dismantling the systems of the cartel, a comprehensive approach to deal with this," said Grillo.
Grillo said there are dangerous parts of Mexico, and travelers need to stay cautious if they go.