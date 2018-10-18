PHOENIX, N.M. (AP) — Arizona wildlife officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of three endangered Mexican gray wolves, including one found in southwestern New Mexico.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced this week that male wolves belonging to the Bear Wallow and Saffel packs were found dead in Arizona in September. The packs are known to roam parts of Arizona’s Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
The wolf found dead in New Mexico was a member of the SBP pack.
Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or where exactly the wolves were found. The deaths are under investigation.
Wildlife managers say 11 wolf deaths have been documented so far this year.
Efforts to reintroduce the wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.
