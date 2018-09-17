Mexican man arrested for trying to smuggle meth into Arizona

A search of the trunk of the Chevrolet Malibu turned up 20 packages of meth. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents near Yuma say a Mexican citizen with a border crossing card was caught trying to smuggle large amounts of methamphetamine.

Authorities say the arrest happened Sunday evening after a driver was held for a secondary inspection at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.

Wellton Station Border Patrol agents say a canine detected the scent of drugs.

A search of the trunk of the Chevrolet Malibu turned up 29 packages of meth.

Agents say it amounted to 32 pounds of meth worth nearly $97,000.

The 24-year-old driver was immediately taken into custody.

The drugs and vehicle were seized.

