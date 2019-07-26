MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to bust a few Mexican cartel members in Mesa for dealing drugs and money laundering, investigators said.
Alredo Rios, Jr., Ivan Garduno and Carlos Perez Gutierrez were arrested on July 16. Law enforcement says they are affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel.
According to court documents, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Scottsdale Police Department started tapping the phones of the three in March of 2019.
They say the three would get stashes of illegal drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, and sell them to customers.
In June, a vehicle was found to have a spare tire with nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, 5.5 pounds of heroin and about a pound of illegal blue pills which were probably fentanyl, according to court documents.
Investigators searched three different places on July 16 where Rios, Jr., Garduno and Gutierrez were living at.
When law enforcement tried to arrest Rios near Mesa Drive and the U.S. 60, they said he threw a door casing with nails at them. No investigators were hurt. They found nearly $15,200 in cash in a hooded sweatshirt and two handguns in his closet, according to court paperwork. Rios is a convicted felon. Police said he lived at home with his wife and kids.
At Guitierrez's home near University Drive and Horne, he had illegal drugs wrapped up in his vehicle, investigators said. They said he admitted to cocaine sales but denied being part of a more prominent drug trafficking organization.
During the raid of Garduno's apartment near Extension Road and the U.S. 60, investigators say they found a little cocaine, ledgers documenting drug sales, two jugs of a white powder believed to be lidocaine to cut cocaine with and cash.
All three are facing charges relating to selling drugs and money laundering. Gutierrez and Garduno face additional drug possession charges while Rios is also being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
(3) comments
but the socialist democrats say they should be protected in the USA and given a living wage, free education and medical care. They should not be punished for breaking our laws.
Take them out to the desert and shot them all in the head then send their ugly bodies back to their mommies.
If this doesn't portray the dangers of the brown cancer then I don't know what would... Kudos to law enforcement for getting these heinous criminals off American streets!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.