PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you’re in the Phoenix metro area, you might want to stay indoors for a while. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an ozone-related Health Watch beginning Sunday.
ADEQ officials recommend limited outdoor activities, particularly for children, adults with breathing problems, and folks who like to exercise outside.
The Health Watch is a result of ground-level ozone, which forms when two types of pollutants – volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides – react in sunlight, ADEQ says. Vehicles are the main culprit of such pollutants, but they can also originate from factories, power plants and paints.
ADEQ says the afternoon is the worst time for ozone pollutants. Exposure, officials say, can lead to severe asthma attacks, bronchitis, and can also make it harder to fight off infections.
Symptoms include itchy eyes, nose and throat; and upper respiratory issues, such as shortness of breath, wheezing or coughing and chest pain.
To help lower ozone pollutants, ADEQ recommends using public transportation instead of driving, refueling your car at night, avoiding drive-thru lines, using water-based paints and making sure household cleaners and yard chemicals are sealed properly.
Also, make sure to follow Arizona's Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.