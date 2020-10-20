MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The city of Mesa's Día de los Muertos festival is going virtual this year.
"When we were talking not being able to do this festival which is a signature festival of the Mesa Arts Center, over 20 thousand people on our campus, we realized we couldn't not do this festival," said Mandy Tripoli from the Mesa Arts Center. "So we decided to take all the important and traditional pieces move them online."
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday to honor your loved ones who have passed on. Usually, the city installs an altar at the Mesa Arts Center for people to remember their loved ones.
This year, the online festival will have a DIY tutorial with the Mexican consulate on how you can build your own at home. Instead of in person performances, the city will have virtual performances. There will be other online crafts and activities.
"Basically we are celebrating with you at home everything will be at your house because we won't be able to join here on our campus," Tripoli said.
The virtual festival takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday October 24th. To watch the festival, click here.