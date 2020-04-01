MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman who had been missing for weeks was found dead and investigators are treating it as a homicide.

Melissa Valenzuela flyer The flyer sent out by Mesa police for Melissa Valenzuela.

Melissa Valenzuela was last seen on March 17 at her home near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road around 10 p.m. She was reported missing to the Mesa Police Department on March 20. Officers said she was found dead the following week, but wouldn't give a specific time or place she was found.

Detectives say they now believe the 34-year-old's death was a homicide. As of Wednesday afternoon, nobody is in custody as detectives haven't ruled anyone out. Her family says Valenzuela was a mother of three.