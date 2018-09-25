MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When Maria Tumbaga-Rojo first reached out to CBS 5 Investigates, she was looking for help in getting her fiancé out of legal trouble in Moscow and London. But the story she relayed fell in line nearly word-for-word with a modern romance scam.
“It took me close to three years from the time they put that fake cocaine into his suitcase to get him out of Russia and to bring him to London,” said Tumbaga-Rojo, as she described the multi-year, multi-country charade that she was unknowingly going through.
“I feel like he’s an honest man. He cried when he was in jail,” added Tumbaga-Rojo.
She contacted CBS 5 from her studio apartment in Mesa. Her living conditions were a far cry from the four-bedroom home she owned when she first met her fiancé, an Australian man who called himself Thomas Morgan.
“It doesn’t start with, ‘I need $100,000.’ That comes after you’ve said, ‘Yes,’ many times,” said Athena Aktipis, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University.
She says romance scammers often try to target victims who care for others, using that positive trait against them.
“There’s this phenomenon in psychology where if you’ve already said yes to someone, you’re more likely to say yes again,” said Aktipis.
Tumbaga-Rojo says she met Morgan at a conference in California four years ago.
“He said, ‘I’m a jeweler by trade and I’m here because I’m meeting someone about an assignment that I want to get in Russia,” said Tumbaga-Rojo.
She says they kept in touch by phone and via the internet. After several months, she felt like a real relationship had begun.
“After about two years, he said, 'I would like to marry you but, I’d like to have more of an established income in order to do it,'” said Tumbaga-Rojo.
That is what led to the trip to Russia and the beginning of the end of Tumbaga-Rojo’s financial security.
Morgan told her he had been arrested at the airport in Moscow, framed with drugs. The diamonds he had hoped to sell were stolen and he needed money.
Tumbaga-Rojo says she was skeptical, so she Googled the phone number for the Australian embassy in Washington, contacted the embassy in Moscow and was directed to a Russian attorney. She now believes someone in the embassy was in on the scam.
“He said, 'I have an associate in the United States. You send (the money) to her and she will send it by Bitcoin to my associate in London,'” said Tumbaga-Rojo.
So it went for two years. Tumbaga-Rojo said legal problem became a bigger legal problem. Every time she sent money to fix one issue, another developed. Soon she had sent $200,000 through a web of mysterious middlemen in the United States to unknown destinations around the world, all the while thinking she was rescuing her fiancé.
“We’re seeing more of them, and that’s unfortunate,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
His office has prosecuted romance scammers before, but they are tough cases to make. Sometimes the scammers live nearby. Many times, they live halfway around the world.
“Organized crime, organized gangs in other countries know that this is sometimes a very easy path to money. And that because they’re in foreign countries, it’s hard to extradite them. It’s hard to investigate them,” said Brnovich.
By the time Tumbaga-Rojo reached out to CBS 5, she had reached the end of her financial rope. She had gone through her savings and the money she made by selling her home.
After several visits with her, we convinced her that she was the victim of a scam. Morgan has gone silent. Tumbaga-Rojo reported what happened to her to the Attorney General’s Office.
“He didn’t look like the type of caliber of person who would scam somebody. Not by the way he talked. Not by the fact that he was very religious,” said Tumbaga-Rojo.
