MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa police have arrested a woman in a weekend stabbing that left a man dead.
On Sunday, July 28, Mesa police responded to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near Broadway and Dobson roads.
Once there, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was later identified as Dontavius McCaslin. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
During their investigation, police discovered that McCaslin had gotten into an argument with a woman he knew named Daylajae Hudspeth.
Witnesses told police they had heard Hudspeth arguing with McCaslin, and also described hearing a scuffle.
Hudspeth told police she was in an "off and on relationship with McCaslin" and "admitted to stabbing him during the verbal argument."
Police say that some of Hudspeth's statements didn’t match evidence obtained at the scene, and although she said she was punched by him, there were no signs of injury to her face.
Turns out, Hudspeth had been arrested more than a week prior to this incident for allegedly assaulting McCaslin. Police say she had been ordered to stay away from him.
Hudspeth has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of failing to comply with a court order.
She who lives by the knife will die by the knife. [scared]
"She had been ordered to stay away from him" It is obvious the victim KNEW this POS was dangerous, HE tried to do the right thing, and went through the LEGAL channels to get protection... I would have just gotten a 9mm. May he RIP [sad]
It isn't her fault she is black after all.I mean am I not correct here with today's society , and of course what Tony G says.
I want you to start out life with a major disadvantage......so I will name you Daylajae.
