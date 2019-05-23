MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police have arrested a woman who they say posed as a pharmaceutical representative to gain access to pain killers at a care home.
According to Irene Mahoney with the Mesa Police Department, officers confronted Robin Keller on May 22 after they received a report of woman claiming to be a pharmaceutical representative.
Police said Keller tried to run off but officers caught up with her and found that she had a bottle of Oxycodone stuffed down her pants.
[PDF: Court documents for Robin Keller]
Witnesses told police that Keller had told them she worked for Brisma Pharmaceutical and was checking for expired prescriptions.
Mahoney said a separate witness identified Keller as the woman who had stolen several narcotics from another nursing home where that witness works.
Keller is the same suspect who posed as a state worker to gain access to pain killers at a Mesa care home in April.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Mesa care home says fake state worker stole meds]
Keller has been charged with second-degree burglary, dangerous drug possession and criminal impersonation.
maybe she will get clean in prison
