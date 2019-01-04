MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a hammer on Christmas morning.
The Dec. 25 incident happened at a home near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.
Mesa police say a neighbor called them after hearing a disturbance at the home.
When officers arrived at the house, police say they found 30-year-old Jessica Julianna Ruiz-Iturbe holding a hammer in her hand.
Police say Ruiz-Iturbe and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument.
During the course of the dispute, police say Ruiz-Iturbe threw the Christmas tree into the kitchen, knocking over several items.
Police say her boyfriend then ran away and locked himself in a bathroom.
According to the police report, Ruiz-Iturbe then unlocked the bathroom door and allegedly attacked the victim with a hammer.
The man was struck twice in the head and suffered a fractured skull.
Ruiz-Iturbe faces charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.
The police report states that Ruiz-Iturbe was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when she was arrested.
Her next court date is Jan. 10.
