MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman they arrested for refusing to pull over during a traffic stop told officers she did it because she "felt like it was the right thing to do."
Mesa police say Hannah Clevenger was driving more than 70 miles per hour, weaving in and out of her lane, and splitting the lane line of two lanes with her car near Alma School Road and University Drive at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
An officer pulled up behind her with his lights on. Mesa police say the officer watched as Clevenger looked at him through her driver's side mirror but did not pull over. He then activated his siren to get her attention, but police say she still wouldn't pull over.
The two then came to a red light and Clevenger stopped her car. The officer got out of his car to talk to her and said Clevenger just stared at him without saying a word. When the light turned green, the officer says she took off.
Clevenger was found at her home the next day where police arrested her. Police say Clevenger told the officer that she remembered who he was and that she didn't stop for him “because I felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Clevenger was booked on one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, which is a Class 5 felony.