MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa woman has been arrested on drug charges after police say she tried to conceal methamphetamine in a potato chip bag. According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 34-year-old Trisha Lynn Weaver has been charged with conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, and possession of a dangerous drug for sale.
Detectives from the Tempe Police Department and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office arrested Weaver on June 9, after she allegedly received and then transported 3 pounds of methamphetamine from a supplier. When law enforcement tried to make contact with her, police say Weaver tried to run away but was caught and arrested.
According to police, investigators discovered 3 pounds of meth concealed in a potato chip bag in the vehicle Weaver had been in. She was previously seen getting in the car, holding the chip bag while entering the car, police say.
Weaver is currently being held in the Maricopa County Jail without bond, since this is her third arrest involving possession of drugs for sale. Weaver faces similar charges in a separate case with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. In 2019, a state grand jury indicted Weaver for conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale, and flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.
Detectives from the Tempe Police Department, along with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, arrested Weaver on October 31, 2019, after she was allegedly found in possession of over 1 pound of methamphetamine, 100 fentanyl pills, and more than 40 grams of heroin, along with packaging materials.
On December 13, 2019, law enforcement arrested Weaver again. That time, detectives allegedly found almost 13 pounds of methamphetamine in her backpack. Prior to her second arrest, police say Weaver tried to drive away as officers pursued her.
Weaver has pleaded not guilty to the alleged charges in all cases. She is set to appear in court for an initial pretrial conference on July 30.