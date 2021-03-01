MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley veteran is looking for the driver who took off after hitting and killing her service dog on Thursday night.
It happened in her neighborhood near Lindsay and Baseline Roads.
"I just took a break that day from school and just said, we're going to go rollerblading," Dominique Mustoe explained.
Mustoe is a Navy veteran and got her service dog, Mya, through the military in 2013 to help her with PTSD after being sexually assaulted. They went everywhere together.
"We traveled 38 states. I was going to take her to all 50 before she went. We had two more years together, at least," Dominique said. "She definitely saved me, multiple times."
Mya was off-leash at the time--something she says is not out of the ordinary as the German shepherd is very well-trained and typically sticks by her side. Mya stopped to smell a bush as Mustoe turned a corner.
"I called her name and she darted the wrong way," Mustoe recalled.
She said Mya ran into the road and an oncoming drive went over her and then slowed down.
"They saw me running towards her and when they saw me running towards her that's when they started speeding up to get away," Mustoe said.
As the driver took off, neighbors came outside to help after hearing what they describe as a blood-curdling scream.
"I could tell the dog was no longer breathing and she [Dominique] was in complete shock," said Jennifer Ridifer, who lives on the corner where it happened. "He [my husband] popped over the fence here and that's when he threw a rock at the white SUV and his tongs and then he came out, took my Mazda and went after him."
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to catch up to the driver.
"They at least need to own up to what they have done. It was worse for them to evade the scene than to stop and take responsibility. It's not right," Ridifer said.
Mesa Police are investigating the incident as a hit and run.
Mustoe has been doing her own investigating as well. With a car part left at the scene and surveillance video from neighbors, she believes the driver was in a Nissan Murano and lives in her neighborhood.
Neighbors are passing around a petition to add speed bumps to the area of Inverness Avenue.
"Regardless if she was off the leash, you should be going 25, not 40," said Mustoe. "I've had my service dog for eight years and now she's just--I don't know who I am without her."