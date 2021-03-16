MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Vancouver-based electric car company plans to bring as many as 500 jobs to Mesa. ElectraMeccanica has spent the last year looking for a site for its US assembly facility and engineering technical center. The company announced Tuesday that it has formally selected Mesa.
“This proposed facility center will create between 200 to 500 new jobs and feature a state-of-the-art engineering technical center, including plans for multiple labs to support ongoing vehicle, chassis and power electronics testing as well as comprehensive research facilities,” a company spokesperson told Arizona’s Family.
ElectraMeccanica plans to launch the SOLO, its flagship vehicle, in North America this year. The SOLO is a single-occupant three-wheeled electric vehicle. The Mesa facility will eventually be able to produce up to 20,000 SOLOs per year.
Mesa was chosen from seven potential US locations. The final two contenders were Arizona and Tennessee. “We believe Mesa’s population size and density provides a great talent pool as we look forward to contributing to the growing high-tech environment,” the company’s CEO said in a news release announcing the decision to go with Mesa.
“Southeast Mesa is growing, and we’re excited to welcome dynamic and innovative businesses like ElectraMeccanica,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles. “I’m looking forward to watching their state-of-the-art facility take shape.”
With a range of up to 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, the SOLO “offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer,” according to ElectraMeccanica. Features include front and rear crumple zones, side-impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control, as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth entertainment system. The price is expected to be about $18,500.
The company also plans to create "a future pilot SOLO share ecosystem in the Mesa and the greater Phoenix region."
At this point, there is no timeline for the facility to be up and running, but the company does have ambitious expansion goals, including 20 direct-to-consumer locations throughout the US by the end of June.
ElectraMeccanica, which specializes in the design and manufacture of "environmentally efficient electric vehicles," trades on the NASADAQ as SOLO.