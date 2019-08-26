CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa teen with a terminal disease got a surprise of a lifetime Sunday.
17-year-old Jake has mitochondrial disease which means his body has a tough time producing energy.
[WATCH: Terminally ill Mesa teen gets surprise of a lifetime]
Zesty Zzeeks in Chandler stepped in to throw Jake a birthday party with his favorite thing, cards.
It all started when the owners at Zzeeks saw a post on Facebook about Jake's terminal illness.
His mom says he's not in school and doesn't have friends. That's why Zzeeks wanted to invite the whole neighborhood to be Jake's friend and come to his party.
Jake's mom says he spends most of the time resting because of his illness.
On the really bad days, Jake says cards get him through it.
He says he's gotten cards from former President Barack Obama and actor Chris Hemsworth.