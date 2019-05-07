MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa teen up for the U.S. Presidential Scholars found on Tuesday that he won.
Adrian Kwiatkowski is one of 161 high school seniors on the list of 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
"I know this is a really great accolade and cool recognition program and honors some of the best seniors and best students across the entire nation," said Kwiatkowski.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars are given to two boys and two girls in each state, to recognize their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
"I was really surprised," said Kwiatkowski.
"Just so excited that we found out he is a U.S. Presidential CTE (Career and Technical Education) Scholar," said Katy Gazda, Kwiatkowski's CTE teacher at Red Mountain High School.
"Adrian deserves all of the recognition that comes to him so we are extremely proud," said Jared Ryan, prinicpal of Red Mountain High School.
In June, Kwiatkowski will travel to Washington D.C. for the 2019 ceremony where each honoree is presented with the Presidential Scholar medallion.
"Yes, really excited to be part of this U.S. Presidential Scholars community and get to meet the president of the United States and different cabinet members," said Kwiatkowski.
As excited as he was, he waited to tell one person about his honor, his mom.
"She has always been a big proponent to me going after whatever is available to me and so I really wanted to see the smile on her face when I told her, and I really wanted to give her that big hug instead of telling her on the phone," said Kwiatkowski.
Kwiatkowski will be attending the University of Chicago on a full-ride scholarship and he also found out he is a Gates Scholar, which is another full-ride scholarship for a program this summer.
Three other students from Arizona made the U.S. Presidential Scholars list. They are Saaketh Narayan from Phoenix's BASIS Scottsdale Charter, Ruth Nyagaka from Williams Field High School in Gilbert and Amy Zhou, from Scottsdale Preparatory Academy.
