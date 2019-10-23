MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa teen recently became a two-time muay thai world champion, winning gold at the International Federations of Muay Thai Youth World Games for the second year in a row.
“To compete at the highest level and to say that I’m the champion at the highest level is awesome,” said 17-year-old Tierra Brandt.
[WATCH: "It's a lot of smacking."]
Muay thai, or Thai boxing, is a type of martial art that incorporates traditional boxing with the use of elbows, knees, and shins.
“It’s a lot of cracking,” Tierra said. “It’s a lot of smacking.”
Tierra says she grew up in the gym.
“Both my parents are fighters, so I’ve been around it since literally I was a baby,” Tierra said.
She started training at age 9, and began competing at 11.
She’s now coached by her dad, Daniel Brandt.
“At first I was a little uneasy. I wasn’t sure that I wanted her to compete,” Tierra’s father said.
But he eventually came around to the idea.
“By the time she had her first fight, she was far beyond everyone else’s skills.”
Tierra says it’s taken a lot of hard work to become a world champion, taking the top position in her age and weight class in both Thailand and Turkey.
“We train six days a week, about four to five hours, if not more,” Tierra said.
Still, she’s looking to the future, hoping that muay thai will one day become an Olympic sport.
“It’s like a beautiful kind of violence I think,” Tierra said.