MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A soccer coach in Mesa has been arrested for child sex trafficking.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Felipe Pina is accused of soliciting two underage boys to pay off a debt.
Pina is the owner of non-profit soccer organization, Got Free Soccer, which mentors and coaches underprivileged kids.
Documents state that Pina had the two boys spend the night at house in Tempe, telling their mother that they would be helping with an event for Got Free Soccer.
Instead, Pina solicited the two boys to another man in the hopes of having a debt of his paid off.
That man was under investigation for sexual conduct with minors and was arrested for a separate crime. During a police interview, he told police about Pina's actions. His name has not been released.
Pina was booked on child sex trafficking charges.