MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lives of 11 dogs are at risk at the East Valley Animal Care Center.
Mary Martin, executive director of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, issued a letter asking the public to help the 11 dogs whose lives are endangered by the Canine Distemper Virus.
Keeping these dogs at the shelter threaten the lives of other dogs living there that didn't test positive for the virus. These animals have been in quarantine since June 6.
Martin says that these 11 infected dogs must leave the shelter by close of business tomorrow, June 27, to protect the remaining 174 dogs that live at the animal care center.
Although all 11 dogs have tested positive for the virus, Martin says none of them show symptoms of distemper. Distemper is identified by cold-like symptoms. Their "shedding" of the distemper virus is what poses a threat to the other dogs at the shelter who haven't tested positive for the virus. Two of the 11 dogs show clinical signs of distemper.
If these dogs don't find a home by the end of tomorrow's business day, they will be euthanized.
Thanks to "Two Pups Wellness Fund," the adoption and licensing fees will be waived for these dogs.
The majority of 11 dogs are bully-bred. Their behavior around other dogs is unknown.
Any families who decide to take any of the dogs must restrict these dogs in a home or yard for at least six weeks. They cannot go for walks in public areas. If the families already have dogs, they must be vaccinated by a professional veterinarian. Ideally, it's best that families have no pets (especially small dogs and cats) prior to taking these dogs.
The East Valley Animal Care Center in Mesa will be extending their business hours tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
