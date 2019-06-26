MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eleven dogs who were at risk for euthanasia in a county shelter have been saved!
All 11 so-called "Death Row Dogs" have now been adopted.
On Wednesday, Mary Martin, executive director of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, issued a letter asking the public to help the 11 dogs whose lives were endangered by the Canine Distemper Virus.
She said that keeping these dogs at the shelter would have threatened the lives of other dogs living there that didn't test positive for the virus.
The 11 affected animals have been in quarantine since June 6.
Martin had said that that the infected dogs had to leave the shelter by close of business Thursday, June 27, to protect the remaining 174 dogs that live at the animal care center.
Well, the public listened, and stepped up.
By 5 p.m. Thursday, folks had swooped in to adopt all 11 of the dogs, giving them new, loving homes and saving their lives.
Although all 11 dogs tested positive for the virus, Martin said none of them show symptoms of distemper.
Distemper is identified by cold-like symptoms. Their "shedding" of the distemper virus is what poses a threat to the other dogs at the shelter who haven't tested positive for the virus.
The majority of 11 dogs are bully-bred.
The families who adopted the dogs must restrict these dogs in a home or yard for at least six weeks. They also can't go for walks in public areas yet.
Thanks to "Two Pups Wellness Fund," the adoption and licensing fees were waived for these dogs.
(5) comments
I don't want these poor pups to be put down, but if they are infected it is the best decision. There are many, many other dogs available for adoption or rescue.
it's like a blackmail for the public and I'm pretty sure the asking price is around $300 dollars
It seems to me that there isn't really a lot of concern to save these dogs if a notice like this is made the day before they're to be euthanized. Waiting until the day before the dogs are to be -- let's be honest -- murdered doesn't give potential adopters a lot of time to find out about the adoption event and plan for taking the day off work or making other scheduling changes so that they can take part and adopt/save a dog. C'mon, let's be reasonable and use some common sense here. Give people at least a week to find out and make whatever arrangements are necessary to be there to take part.
oh I can tell you a good story than cost me $1500 dollars about a free adoption from the Arizona inhuman Society but I won't I just limit myself to tell ya that The Animal Care & Control. Maricopa County, & the Arizona humane Society need to be shutdown for the sake of the animals because what they're doing is animal crudely
11 firehouses in the valley should adopt one as the Firehouse pet!! It would be the best!!
