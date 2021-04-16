MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A senior living center in Mesa held a "Freedom from Covid-19" party after more than 90% of their residents and staff got vaccinated for coronavirus.
"We follow all regulations the state puts out and we found out if we get more than 70% of resident vaccinated we can return back with the fitness center and our dining rooms that we have. So we wanted to have a party when we hit that number of residents being vaccinated," said Todd Carling, the business development director for Fellowship Square Mesa.
The party took place Friday afternoon complete with music, food and dancing.
"Just a lot of socialization, letting seniors get out and getting back to resemblance of normal back to how it was pre-COVID," said Carling.
For the last year, residents have been stuck in their apartments getting meals delivered. If they left the nursing home, they had to undergo a temperature check. While the pandemic is not over yet, the vaccines have allowed social activities to begin again.
"This party is great. Some people may be reluctant to come out of their apartments. It's not over. We still have to be wearing a mask and washing our hands and stuff. At least we're on the uphill now," said Judy Muraida, who attended the party with her husband Ron.
"Even though we've been through a lot like everybody, we come through it very good and we're glad to see things starting again," said Ron.