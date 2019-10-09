MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A school bus driver in Mesa has been arrested for child abuse after he got angry at two kids throwing trash on the bus, police say.
Police say 50-year-old Jamie Tellez, an employee of the Mesa Public School District, had been driving a bus near Recker Road and University Drive on Tuesday afternoon when the incident happened.
Two boys, ages 10 and 11, were on the bus at the time, sitting in a front row seat to the right of the driver's seat.
Police say the 10-year-old student "threw trash toward a trash can at the front of the bus."
That's when Tellez slammed on the brakes and "abruptly stopped the bus in the middle of the street," according to the court documents.
[VIDEO: Mesa school bus driver accused of child abuse makes first court appearance]
The abrupt stop caused the 11-year-old boy to fly forward, "striking his head against the front windshield of the school bus, causing a large crack to the window," according to court documents.
Police say Tellez then grabbed the other boy "by his backpack and pushed him toward the rear of the bus."
During the incident, police say Tellez also cursed at the boy who threw the trash, saying, "I'm going to [expletive] knock the [expletive] out of you," according to court documents.
Police say Tellez did not check on the welfare of the boy who had hit his head, seek medical attention for him, or try to contact the boy's parents.
He "never showed any concern for the victim's safety or welfare," court documents state.
Tellez then dropped the children off at their bus stops without further incident.
The parents of the boy who hit the windshield took him to the hospital. Police say he suffered injuries to his head and his hip.
There is reportedly surveillance video from the bus that recorded video and sound of the incident.
During a later interview with officers, Tellez admitted to abruptly stopping the bus out of anger, police say.
“The Mesa Police Department works closely with Mesa Public Schools to ensure the safety of all our youth. The irresponsible behavior by this bus driver put several students in harm’s way and is facing multiple charges. We are thankful that our school district quickly reported this incident to our officers," says a statement from Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista.
Tellez was arrested and booked on charges of child abuse, threatening, reckless driving and endangerment.
Tellez was released on his own recognizance but must wear an electronic monitoring device and observe a curfew. He is due back in court Oct. 23 for a status conference and Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Tellez has worked as a bus driver for Mesa Public Schools since September 2018.
The Mesa Public School District says Tellez has been placed on unpaid leave and has been "recommended for termination."
The school board will rule on his termination at their board meeting Oct. 24.