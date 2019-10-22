MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--- The City of Mesa is limiting the number of items residents can recycle.
Now, only four different categories of items can be recycled: beverage bottles, metal cans, paper, and cardboard.
The key items that can no longer be recycled are paperboard boxes like cereal boxes and tissue boxes, laundry and shampoo bottles, and jars.
The changes come because countries like China are no longer accepting raw recyclables from the US, making the process more expensive for cities like Mesa.
"Those that are aware of the situation, they understand and appreciate that we still are able to maintain our recycling program and understand what we're trying to do,” said Mariano Reyes with the City of Mesa Environmental Management & Sustainability Department.
City officials figured that a limited recycling program was better than nothing.
Other Arizona cities like Casa Grande and Surprise are shutting down their recycling programs.
“Obviously we know it's important to preserve our natural resources, so we decided to simplify and reduce our list to those items that continue to have a stronger market value and demand,” Reyes said.
Still, it’ll be expense.
Reyes estimates that the recycling program will cost the city around $1.4 million next year.
If you want more information on what you can put in the blue bin and what you can't, you can go to mesarecycles.org.