MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Nobody likes living next to a house with weeds or junk in the driveway - which is why the city of Mesa created a "Love your Neighborhood" program, designed to help homeowners improve their community.
Erica Tibbs just had a lot of work done to her Mesa home.
[WATCH: New Mesa program helps homeowners beautify neighborhoods]
New paint. Windows. A new roof.
They are home improvements that Tibbs and her family could not afford, but thanks to the City of Mesa's Love Your neighborhood program, their place looks like new.
"The program can really help with a lot of the exterior maintenance that otherwise would be very expensive to do," said Tibbs. "We got a new roof out of this and new paint on the outside. It's just awesome."
A few years ago, the City of Mesa Launched the 'Love Your Neighborhood' program in an effort to beautify lower income communities, while educating residents on how to properly maintain their properties.
The city targeted two neighborhoods off Main Street and Country Club Drive, using roughly $350,000 in federal grant money to revamp and remodel 16 homes.
Lindsey Balinkie is the coordinator of Mesa's neighborhood services.
She said the home makeovers have led to a drop in reported crime, graffiti and blight, as residents take more pride in their community.
More and more residents are stepping up to pick up trash and make their homes more presentable.
"They saw when their home was being remodeled, their neighbor would come out and clean up their yard, or vice-versa," said Balinkie. "They were motivating each other a little bit. I think it does have an impact when you're seeing people take care of their properties. It makes you want to step up, too, and do it."
Mesa officials said that not everyone will qualify for the 'Love Your Neighborhood' program, but they do have other grants and assistance plans to help homeowners.
For more information call the City of Mesa's Housing department at 480-644-3208.
