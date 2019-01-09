MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Living with a food allergy can be dangerous, especially when it comes to eating out.
One Valley couple found out firsthand how dangerous it can be, when they had to rush their young daughter to the hospital after a bite of a granola bar.
So, they decided to change the experience of dining out for families with allergies.
Intentional Foods in Mesa calls itself "allergy friendly," and promises no nuts, dairy, eggs, wheat, gluten, seafood, soy, or sesame will be served.
The meals are all made with local and fresh produce, and whenever possible, made with organic ingredients.
Intentional Foods also has a small market that offers ready-to-go meals.
The Intentional Foods web page states: "What IF there was a safe place to eat? What IF you could have everything on the menu? What IF you didn’t have to eat at a separate table? What IF we could gather again with families and friends? What IF we could educate our community about food allergies?
"We ensure that every product is manufactured in facilities that we can trust, down to the salt & pepper. We are transparent with all ingredients and their sourcing. In our retail market, you will find our favorite allergy-friendly products, local coffee, organic and local produce, fresh seasonings, baked goods, fresh flowers, prepackaged and made to order allergy-friendly meals."
Some tasty-sounding menu items include smashes avacado toast, island-inspired pulled pork and cabbage, and the "Social Mexi bowl."
Intentional Foods
1837 W. Guadalupe Rd. #103
Mesa, AZ 85202
(480) 264-7002
