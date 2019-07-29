MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Mesa’s Transportation Department has made several changes to school zones since class ended in May.
Westwood High School received a new pedestrian hybrid beacon installed with a signal for students getting to school.
Highland Junior High added a full traffic signal to eliminate the 15 mph school zone on the seven-lane roadway. There were also sidewalk improvements.
Hermosa Vista Elementary School implemented sidewalk extensions for the elementary bike riders.
Carson Junior High installed bike lanes and improved the sidewalks along Westwood, providing a safer route for those biking and walking to school. These improvements also clearly define travel lanes and parking restrictions.
Remember when in a school zone area that there is no vehicle passing allowed. This is to maintain the visibility of pedestrians.
If there is a pedestrian in any part of a crosswalk, drivers are not allowed to enter until the pedestrian has fully left.
