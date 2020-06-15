MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- About 75 protesters gathered at Mesa City Hall Monday night. They were calling for more transparency and accountability within the Mesa Police Department. Organizers put together a list of demands and delivered them to Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Some of the demands include banning all chokeholds, creating a civilian review board and replacing officers with social workers when responding to matters involving mental health. They also would like body-camera footage to be more accessible to the public.

"We have to make sure we tackle state law. We have to make sure we tackle these cases, and they can not be swept under the rug from the citizens and the City of Mesa," said pastor Andre Miller of New Beginnings Church.

The family of 20-year-old Jose Moreno spoke at the protest. Moreno was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer after getting pulled over on April 2. The Mesa Police Department said Moreno was pointing what an officer believed to be a gun. Family and activists are demanding Mesa Police release the body-camera footage.

Organizers were also asking people to get registered to vote and participate in Mesa City Council meetings.