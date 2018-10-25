MESA (3TV/CBS 5) − Have you ever needed just a little bit of something like paint but didn't want to buy a whole bottle or can?
The City of Mesa has a brand new building where you can drop off unwanted potential hazardous items like batteries, paint and lightbulbs.
A few times a year the City put on a Household Hazardous Materials Program, allowing residents to drop off things that needed special disposal like pesticides.
The idea is to keep them from contaminating the environment.
The program was so popular that the city made it year-round recently.
Four days a week you can drop off things or pick them up in their new swap shop.
There, Mesa residents can get things for free to help with that next home improvement project.
“The community can use the 5 gallon drums of paint for any household project,” said Lauren Whittaker with the City of Mesa. “We ask people to use it outside, so if you paint a block wall or house, it’s completely free.”
The Swap Shop and Household Hazardous Materials Program is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon.
It is located 2412 N. Center Street, Building #2 in Mesa.
To find out more about what is and is not allowed, head to the City of Mesa website.
